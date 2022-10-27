Showers, gusty winds, isolated thunderstorm as tropical waves approaches

Showers, gusty winds and possible isolated thunderstorm activity are forecast across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as a southerly wind flow takes place ahead of a tropical wave approaching the southern section of the region.

The wave is forecast to begin affecting around Friday and shows a chance of development as it moves into the Caribbean Sea. Already, roughly 35mm of rainfall was estimated over the Southern Grenadines. Model guidance is indicating approximately 50mm – 75mm (2-3 inches) across SVG by Friday night.

Therefore, a Flash-Flood watch is in effect until 6:00 am, Saturday 29th October 2022. The flash-flood watch could either be extended or upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

Winds are moderate to fresh (20km/h-35km/h) with the occasional possibility of higher gusts ~45km/h. Therefore, seas have become agitated with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.5m on the eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are asked to exercise caution for above-normal sea swells and gusty winds.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.