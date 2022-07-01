Showers, gusty winds to spread across Windwards islands today

A tropical wave located about 100 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Hurricane Centre at 8 a.m.

Showers and gusty winds are expected to spread across the Windward Islands later today.

The NHC report indicated that the wave would develop slowly in the next day or two before moving into unfavourable conditions over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

SEE THE WEATHER REPORT FOR SVG FROM MET OFFICE BELOW

