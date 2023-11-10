Showers, isolated thunderstorms over the next 48 hours: Met Office

The St Vincent Met office in its 72 hour outlook says cloudy and breezy conditions should dominate the weekend as instability is expected to linger across the islands. Showers, rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to vary in intensity during the next 48 hours.

Due to the already saturated nature of soils, flash flood watches

and/or warnings may be issued in the upcoming days, residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution!

Fresh to strong (30-40km/h) east north easterly trades will cross the islands within this forecast period, shifting to east south easterly to easterly from Sunday.

Seas will be generally moderate in open water. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds. In addition, Saharan dust haze concentrations should begin to thin out early Sunday.

Source : Met Office