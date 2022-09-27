Showers, possible thunderstorms expected on Wednesday-Met Office

Cloudy skies, occasional moderate showers and possible isolated thunderstorm activity are expected into Wednesday as the ITCZ(Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone – where northeast and southeast trade winds meet and rise to form clouds) continues to affect our islands.

On Wednesday, a mixture of sunshine and cloudy skies/showers are anticipated. A flash-flood watch remains in effect until 12 pm 28th September 2022.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flood and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution. In addition, models suggest shower activity is likely to intensify from Thursday, therefore due to the already saturated nature of soils, a flash flood watch or warning may be required.

Gentle to moderate(15-25 km/h) east northeast to easterly trades will shift to east south easterly along Wednesday and Thursday. Winds may slightly increase(20-30km/h) on Friday.

Sea conditions would remain generally slight in open water with swells peaking near 0.5m on western coasts and near 1.2m on eastern coasts. No significant dust haze intrusion is expected during this forecast period.