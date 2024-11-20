Showers, thunderstorms expected this weekend

Moisture levels (cloud-cover) have generally decreased across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), allowing some day-time heating. Light winds coupled with day-time heating could trigger localised showers/thunderstorms across SVG.

On the southwestern edge of the Atlantic High Pressure System, low-level troughs continue to cross our islands with occasional cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms towards the weekend…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert.

Light (< 15km/h) winds across our islands today (Wednesday) vary widely in some locations, with little cooling-effect. Winds speeds gradually increase towards the weekend, with gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze varying in direction between east north-east and east south-east.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m to 1.0m west of our islands and up to 1.5m east of our islands…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for occasional northerly swells and rip currents.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor developments across the Caribbean Sea and Tropical Atlantic Ocean, issuing updates/advisories as necessary.