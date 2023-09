Vincentians can expect some relief from the heat as a tropical wave crosses the island.

The SVG Met office said in its 6 p.m. weather report that a tropical wave is crossing the islands of the Southern Caribbean.

The Met Office’s forecast calls for ‘mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms’.

The Met office advises ‘residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams to be on alert’.