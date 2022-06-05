Showers, thunderstorms in the forecast – SVG Met Office

A tropical wave is affecting the islands and light to moderate showers and the chance of isolated thunderstorms is forecast.

Residents and motorists near rivers and streams located in the red and orange zones near the La Soufriere Volcano should remain alert.

The instability associated with this wave could dominate the weather pattern across our islands within the next few days. Breezy conditions are also expected to persist.

Strong(~40km/h) easterly trades will move across our the islands within the next 24 hours with possible gusts near showers.

Wind speeds should shift to east south easterly by Monday evening temporarily before becoming east north easterly on Tuesday.

Seas are agitated as a result of the prevailing wind speeds. Currently, conditions are moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.5m on the west coast and near 2.2m on the eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds.

In addition, varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze are crossing the islands but should begin to thin out late Monday night.