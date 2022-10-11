Showers, thunderstorms likely to continue across SVG tonight -Met Office

Showers and isolated thunderstorm activity is likely to continue tonight across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the tropical wave continues to affect the islands.

The weather is forecast to be unsettling into Wednesday but by then most of the shower activity should be concentrated over the Grenadines islands with a few showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms forecast for the mainland.

Model guidance indicates that the chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms decreases around Wednesday night with a relatively dry atmosphere forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered moderate showers, possible light rain and isolated thunderstorms. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should remain alert.

Wednesday: Cloudy and hazy with scattered moderate showers, possible light rain and isolated thunderstorms mainly over the Grenadines; elsewhere cloudy with a few showers and slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few scattered showers as the ridge of high pressure builds.

Friday: Fair to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered showers.

Winds will blow generally from the east-northeast (ENE) to the east (E) at 20km/h-30 km/h, Seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, haze intrusion is forecast for Wednesday thinning out from Thursday.