Hon Shyne Barrow celebrates with SVG on National Heroes Day

As a proud member of the Garifuna diaspora by way of matriarchal lineage, the Opposition Leader continues to pay homage, respect and love to Yurumei, our motherland. On reflection, the daggers of colonial conspirators will never be fully healed.

The Garifuna people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines arguably have showcased the greatest resistance to colonial conquest.

Today, as we commemorate The Right Excellent, Joseph Chatoyer – Paramount Garifuna Chief and the National Hero of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, let us use this opportunity to rekindle and strengthen the chords which colonial powers attempted to break; connecting the people of Yurumei with the diaspora which now spans the globe.

The Leader of the Opposition sees a great day coming, when in the spirit of Joseph Chatoyer, we will overcome the forces seeking to divide us and we will benefit from a united platform which will represent love, togetherness and the true wealth of humanity.

It was an honour for the Leader of the Opposition to meet with the Deputy Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Montgomery Daniel and Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture during their visit to Dangriga, the culture capital of Belize and home to many of our Garifuna brothers and sisters.

Best wishes to all in Yurumei and to Garinagu globally, as our contributions are celebrated on National Heroes Day 2022 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.