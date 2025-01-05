Silver Airways, low-cost Florida airline, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The new year began with the announcement that another low-cost Florida airline, Silver Airways, was also filing for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. The smaller regional carrier is based in the suburb of Hollywood outside Fort Lauderdale; it flies to destinations such as Key West, Tampa and Orlando in the U.S. and Nassau, St. Kitts, San Juan and Santo Domingo across the Caribbean.

The bankruptcy protection will allow Silver to continue operations per usual as it restructures up to $500 million in debts. In 2023, the airline had briefly stopped flying out of Fort Lauderdale as it faced eviction of over $1.4 million in unpaid debts for gate slots.

While it was able to make some headway on the interest and payments and restart flights, the debts continued to accrue to the point of bankruptcy protection being the last available option.

“This decision will allow us to secure additional capital and undertake a financial restructuring that will strengthen our position as a competitive airline, ultimately benefiting you — our valued customers,” Silver Airways said in a statement about the bankruptcy. “We anticipate completing this process by the first quarter of 2025, emerging stronger and ready to continue serving you with the same dedication we’ve upheld for over 13 years.”