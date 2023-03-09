Simply Help Foundation donates clothes, books, other supplies to SVG

TAIWAN’S SIMPLY HELP FOUNDATION DONATE SUPPLIES TO SVG

The Simply Help Foundation in Taiwan gave the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) a 40ft container full of clothes, books, and other supplies on March 8, 2023.

Peter Sha Li-Lan, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was happy that the Taiwan branch of the non-profit organization was able to send supplies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He spoke at a short handover ceremony on Wednesday at the Campden Park Community Centre.

The donation was given to the Hon. Orando Brewster, who is the Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing, and Informal Human Settlement. The minister thanked the Simply Help Foundation and the Republic of China (Taiwan) for helping the people of SVG and being so generous.

Brewster also said that the Ministry of National Mobilisation made it possible for the donation to be made. He also said that a 20-foot container with more supplies is on its way and should arrive soon.

Minister Brewster said that the non-profit organization has helped SVG in the past, and that the supplies in the 40-foot container will go a long way toward making people’s lives and ways of making a living better in SVG.

Tina Bow started the Simply Help foundation in 2000, and it now has offices in 30 countries.