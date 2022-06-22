Singapore records its first case of Monkeypox

Singapore has recorded its first recent case of monkeypox in a British flight attendant who entered the country last week.
Authorities on Tuesday disclosed the case, saying the 42-year-old man had flown in and out of the city state in mid-June.
It marks the first recorded case of monkeypox in South-East Asia linked to a recent global outbreak.
More than 2,100 cases have been detected in 42 countries since May.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) over 80% of cases have been found in Europe, but the disease has also spread to North America, South America and Australia. The WHO has recorded one death in this outbreak.
The disease typically occurs in remote parts of central and west African countries, but there have been unusually high numbers of people infected with monkeypox outside of Africa this year with no travel links to the region.