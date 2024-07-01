Singer-Songwriter John Antoine to Premiere “Voices” Music Video

After receiving some positive feedback recently for his song, “Streets”, singer/songwriter John Antoine is following up that success with the release his newest track, “Voices”.

“Voices” speaks about the kinds of songs that are played on the airwaves and some of the musicians who have contributed tremendously to reggae music. It speaks about sending a positive message to people everywhere.

Antoine penned “Voices” nearly seven years ago and recorded it late last year. The song was produced by Meriaha St. Louis of MS Studios.

The video for “Voices” will premiere on Hype TV (Channel 134, Flow) this Friday, and the song will be released on radio the same day. The video features reggae artistes such as Morgan Heritage, Gregory Isaacs, Tenor Saw, Lucky Dube, Garnett Silk, Beres Hammond, Courtney Melody.

“Since releasing “Streets” in January, the song has been gaining traction in many countries, including Saint Lucia, Jamaica, British Virgin Islands, and Trinidad and Tobago,” Antoine explained. “The idea is just to be consistent in releasing new music. So I’m hoping that people continue to appreciate the great music I’m putting out.”

Antoine grew up in Trou Rouge, Marchand, one of the communities in Castries, Saint Lucia’s capital city. He recalls being influenced from an early age by musical legends including Lucky Dube, Peter Tosh, Third World, Nitty Gritty, King Kong, Tenor Saw, Half Pint, Courtney Melody, Gregory Isaacs, Morgan Heritage, and Culture.

He admits that music has had a tremendous and positive impact on his life, adding that his brand is “Positive Vibes, Positive Music”. While he listens to all genres of music, he leans more towards blues because, as he puts it, “blues comes from the soul.”

“Voices” is now available on streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon. You can also find more of Antoine’s music on YouTube.

Antoine plans to continue releasing follow-up tracks throughout this year.