Sint Maarten: Police officer has been arrested for alleged sexual assault

On Wednesday, a member of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

After the victims reported the incident to the police, the KPSM detective personnel conducted an in-depth preliminary investigation into the matter, which led to the arrest of the police officer by the National Detective agency.

The investigation has been handed over to the National Detectives (Lands-recherché) who are now in charge.

As the investigation is ongoing, no further information is available at this time, according to the police.