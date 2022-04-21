Sion Hill wall to be fixed and McKies Hill road widened

Under the government’s road works programme, a retaining wall along the main road in Sion Hill that has been showing signs of collapse will be repaired.

Montgomery Daniel, Minister of Transport, said on Wednesday;

“That wall is in the scope of work for 2022. In our last meeting of senior management within the Ministry, it was on the agenda”.

Daniel said the Ministry is aware of the danger the retaining wall poses to travellers.

“In other words, the Ministry is working on resolving the issue at Sion Hill”.

The Ministry is also looking at improving Mckie’s Hill road, Daniel said.

“It is critical to widen the road from the Girls High School to the top of McKies Hill in order to handle the morning and evening traffic”.

The Ministry will address these two roads once the costs are known.