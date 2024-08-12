Sir Cecil Cyrus: UWI Cave Hill Campus Acquires Unique Medical Collection

The University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus in Barbados has received the entire museum collection of the late Sir Cecil Cyrus, a distinguished Vincentian medical doctor. The collection includes anatomical samples, an antique anesthesia machine, human and whale bones, albums of photos of diseases, original certificates, books from his library, and surgical instruments he worked with. The donated items will serve as important teaching aids and help facilitate active learning among students.

The Cyrus family’s unselfish act of sharing their legacy with the Caribbean and the world is considered a great honor. The museum was opened in May 2002 after he retired, and he died in March 2023. The UWI is honored to contribute to maintaining Cyrus’ legacy as a true light arising from the west.

