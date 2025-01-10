Sir Hilary Beckles appointed Chancellor of United Nations University

CXC Offers Congratulations to Sir Hilary Beckles on Appointment to United Nations University

On behalf of the Council, Management and Staff of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®), Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO of CXC® has shared the following statement: “We are delighted at the announcement of our Chairman of Council, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles as Chancellor of the United Nations University, effective May 2025.

This is a proud moment for the Caribbean. Sir Hilary’s life’s work and ongoing contributions to the UN over the years are in alignment with the overarching goal of the United Nations University, to contribute through collaborative research and education, to efforts to resolve the pressing global problems of human survival, development, and welfare.

In extending our heartiest congratulations to Sir Hilary on this high appointment, CXC® acknowledges his formidable body of work as a foremost Caribbean scholar and global thought leader, and the tremendous value this brings to the mission of the United Nations.

We wish Sir Hilary good success as he brings his trademark leadership and grace to this important assignment.”