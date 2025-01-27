Sir Roy Augier the pioneer who shaped CXC dies at 100

CXC® Mourns the Passing of Sir Roy Augier

Sir Roy Augier CXC® Pioneer and Former Chairman

The Chairman, Council, Executives, Management and Staff of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) are saddened at the passing of Sir Roy Augier, Professor Emeritus of The University of the West Indies.

Sir Roy Augier was a distinguished Caribbean historian and an inspirational figure at CXC®, who represented the UWI at the inaugural meeting of the Council in 1973 and later served as Chairman of CXC® between 1986 and 1996 and on various Governance Committees until 2017.

“We have lost a visionary and pioneer who recognised the importance of a regional examination system”, said Dr Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO of the CXC®.

“His leadership and governance oversight inspired the work and ingenuity of succeeding leaders and staff to establish the CXC® as the preeminent standard for secondary certification in the Caribbean, while achieving global relevance and broad international recognition and acceptance of CXC®-issued certification”, added Dr. Wesley.

On December 17, 2024, Sir Roy Augier celebrated his milestone 100th birthday. On his passing, CXC® offers heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and to his many students, who held him in high regard.

CXC® remains eternally grateful for the amazing legacy of the life and times of Sir Roy Augier.