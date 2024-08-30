Sir Shridath “Sonny” Ramphal, Caribbean Statesman, Passes Away

Sir Shridath “Sonny” Ramphalp Dies

The CARICOM Secretariat is profoundly saddened at the passing of a stalwart of our Community, Sir Shridath “Sonny” Ramphalp, on 30 August 2024.

In an illustrious career devoted to public service, Sir Shridath blazed a trail of excellence in diplomacy, law, academia and politics, earning respect and admiration in his homeland Guyana, elsewhere in the Caribbean Region, and across the Commonwealth of Nations.

He was a leading advocate of regionalism, and contributed practically to its advancement, notably in high-level service to the legal fraternity, institutions of higher learning, and as Chairman of the West Indian Commission which produced the 1992 seminal report, “Time for Action”. An astute negotiator, he was appointed by Heads of Government to lead the CARICOM Regional Negotiating Machinery in negotiations in the external trade arena.

Included among his well-deserved accolades is the Region’s highest honour, the Order of the Caribbean Community, which he received in 1992 in the first conferral of the award, for his sterling contributions to the Region.

The Secretary General and staff of the CARICOM Secretariat join the Region and the international community in mourning his loss, and in lauding his life marked by committed service and excellence.

May his soul rest in peace.