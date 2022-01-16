Six Benefit From CWSA Annual Scholarship Programme

The Central Water Sewerage Authority (CWSA) continues with its support to the CWSA staff through its annual scholarship programme for children of staff members.

In a press release on Friday 14 January, CWSA said the Board of Directors and Management of the CWSA are proud to support the annual programme.

“We endeavour to aid in the education of the future of our nation”, The CWSA said.

For 2022 – scholarships were distributed to the following children of our staff: