Six in custody after robbery attempt at Credit Union in South Rivers

Four males and two females are in custody and assisting the police with an investigation that was launched following an attempted robbery of the GECCU Credit Union in South Rivers.

ACP Trevor Bailey said on Tuesday that persons who were armed with firearms opened fire, and the police who were in the immediate vicinity of the credit union returned fire. He said that, with the assistance of the community, six people are in custody.

“I cannot overemphasise the tremendous support that the community is providing, working alongside law enforcement to prevent people who were so brazen during the height of the day from getting away with and moving off with properties that do not belong to them. It only goes to show that when the community works with law enforcement, with their friend, the police, and we are the friends of the community, we can achieve a lot of things.”

Bailey is urging other communities that know of criminal activities that are taking place to continue to embrace law enforcement, share the information, and, by doing so, the police have a duty to act on that information.