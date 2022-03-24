Six hours of ‘Self Praise’ in SVG’s parliament

St Vincent and the Grenadines parliamentarians took an unprecedented six hours on Thursday to offer congratulations or what has now been labeled by many as ‘self praise’.

At times the congratulations descended into a war of words between both sides.

The self gloating must have gotten to the opposition MP St Clair Leacock who also contributed to the lengthy congratulation segment earlier.

At 4pm the MP said it was inconsiderate to have members not doing the people’s business and speculated that the lengthy congratulations could have been something planned by the government side.

The ULP is celebrating 21 years as the party in government.

Speaker of the house Rochelle Forde earlier in the day cautioned members on their content and time it took for it to be delivered.

The house was suspended for 10 minutes at 4.10 pm.