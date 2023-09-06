Sixth Ashley Lashley Foundation Global Youth Network Summit 2023

The Ashley Lashley Foundation is proud to announce the sixth edition of the Global Youth Network Summit (GYNS) scheduled to take place virtually on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, via Zoom Webinar. This year’s summit aims to unite diverse stakeholders, with a special focus on young voices, to address pressing issues in healthcare services, freshwater resources, sanitation services, and climate change. The central theme for GYNS 2023 is ‘Climate Change and the Use of Green Technology,’ reflecting our commitment to fostering discussions and solutions that advance sustainability.

The Global Youth Network Summit 2023 will feature thought-provoking panel discussions and presentations on key topics relevant to the summit’s theme:

Climate Smart Technology in the Provision of Healthcare Services: Experts and youth will delve into the integration of innovative technologies to enhance healthcare delivery while minimizing the environmental impact.

Innovative Technologies for Safe Drinking Water, Sanitation & Hygiene Services: This segment will explore groundbreaking technologies for ensuring access to clean drinking water and improved sanitation services, especially in underserved communities.

Collective Action for Sustainable Healthcare Systems: The discussion will focus on collaborative efforts to create and maintain healthcare systems that are resilient to climate change.

The summit promises to be a dynamic and informative event, featuring an intergenerational exchange between distinguished experts and young ambassadors from the HEY Campaign, aged 16-27. The esteemed panel of experts includes:

– Courtney Sunna (Director of Global Community Investment & Young Health Programme – AstraZeneca)

James Hospedales – Founder, Earth Medic & Earth Nurse Foundation for Planetary Health

Karl Payne- Lecturer, Water Resources Management at CERMES, UWI Cavehill

-Sherine El Wattar – Consultant at International Water Management Institute

Walter Nonemaker– Director of WASH Operations, Lead Engineer, Healing Waters International

Terry Kemple – Lead, RCGP Green Impact for Health Toolkit

William Hamilton- Medical Doctor & Climate Ambassador, Ministry of Health & Wellness, Bahamas and more.

These renowned experts will provide valuable insights, share experiences, and explore innovative solutions during the summit.

The Ashley Lashley Foundation invites individuals, organizations, and stakeholders from around the world to participate in this important event, contributing their perspectives and ideas to address global challenges in healthcare, water resources, sanitation, and climate change. Together, we can forge a path toward a more sustainable future.