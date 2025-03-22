SJCM Students Join Beach Clean-Up Initiative

SJCM PARTICIPATES IN BEACH CLEAN UP AT DIAMOND BAY

Third-form students of the St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua (SJCM) participated in a beach clean up at Diamond Bay in collaboration with the Forestry Services St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority .

The initiative, which is aligned with the school’s annual community outreach efforts, focused on preserving a critical turtle nesting site while instilling environmental responsibility in students.

According to Senior Forestry Supervisor, Mr. Casmus Mc Leod, the beach was impacted by solid waste, driftwood and excessive amounts of sargassum seaweed. The seaweed posed challenges for nesting turtles and hatchlings by making it difficult for them to move between the ocean and the shore.

To address this issue, the cleanup team cleared 10-foot-wide sections along the beach, creating access pathways for the turtles. He also explained that while there is a national ban on turtle hunting, ecotourism activities such as turtle-watching can provide an alternative source of income for locals.