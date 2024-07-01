The Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) Anguilla Campus in Anguilla, Philippines, will be closed as part of a strategic consolidation of operations in St Vincent.

The closure is effective at the end of the Fall 2024 semester and will end on December 23, 2024. The decision was made after careful consideration by the Board of Trustees and senior leadership of SJSM. The move aims to enhance the educational experience for students and ensure the institution’s long-term sustainability.

The SJSM expressed gratitude for the Anguillian government’s support and collaboration, and plans were developed to minimize disruption, including provisions for remote learning and relocation assistance for students and staff.

Acting Premier Kenneth Hodge and Cabinet members met with the SJSM Executive Vice President and his team on September 17, 2024, to discuss the transition process and the future of the institution. It was also announced that the SJSM would maintain a presence in Anguilla for the foreseeable future.

Anguilla’s doors remain open if SJSM wishes to return in the future. There are currently one other medical school operating in Anguilla, American University of Anguilla, and New Anglia University School of Medicine slated to open in January 2025. There are also active discussions regarding other higher learning institutions setting up campuses in Anguilla.

The MOU signed with all medical schools requires a US$200,000 Levy paid within 10 years, plus US$200 per student per trimester, which is the same as required from St. James Medical School.