Skeng’s show in Guyana marred by gunshots

Skeng, the Jamaican artiste, had to end his performance at last evening’s “Baderation” Dancehall concert in Guyana after gunshots erupted.

As the 21-year-old performed the hit single “Protocol”, the incident occurred.

Following the incident, a vendor from East Ruimveldt, Georgetown was arrested and a nine mm pistol with one live round of ammunition was seized.

Clifton Hicken, the acting police commissioner, met today with the top brass of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to discuss the incident.

“The security posture (or lack thereof) at the event was discussed, and recommendations were made for strict compliance prior to any future such events,” the GPF said in a statement.

Skeng has been advertised as one of the leading artists for Blackrave on June 11 in St Vincent.