Skerrit meets mother-in-law and wife of SVG PM in Dominica

Prime Minister of Commonwealth of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with 93-year-old Ursula Harris, the mother in law of St Vincent Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, during her visit on Friday, March 18, 2022, in the country.

Prime Minister Skerrit informed about his visit with Mrs Harris through his Facebook Post.

PM Skerrit noted,” She was accompanied by her daughter Mrs Eloise Harris-Gonsalves, the wife of the Vincentian Prime Minister”.

PM of Dominica affirmed, “I welcomed the two ladies home to Dominica and wished them a wonderful stay on the Nature Isle“.

He also added that Ursula Harris had secured the prestigious titles in Dominica. She received the Miss Dominica title in 1948.

Mrs Ursula Harris was the first Miss Dominica. She won the prestigious title in 1948”, underscored PM Skerrit.

Dominica was known as a colony at that time, and Ursula remembers with some amusement that her gift as queen and that night was a necklace of artificial pearls.

A resident named Edgar Hunter noted under the PM’s post, “At 93, Ms Harris is still Queening. May the Good Lord continue to bless she and her daughter with more life and great health”.