Skinny Fabulous Triumphs at 2024 Caribbean Music Awards

Skinny Fabulous wins Artiste of The Year at 2024 Caribbean Music Awards

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) has congratulated Vincentian Soca sensation Gamal Doyle, known as Skinny Fabulous, on his achievements at the 2024 Caribbean Music Awards.

Taking to his Instagram account following his win the Vincentian soca artiste wrote; “Woke up this morning feeling extremely blessed and grateful, taking home 3 awards, including the big one…”Artiste of The Year.”

Just to be nominated in the same category as the greats like my brother Machel, Bunji, Voice, lyro and ofc my Vincy brother and soldier Problem Child was an absolute honor”.

Thank you @caribmusicawards , thank you to my team, my friends , my family, and most importantly, you, the fans and supporters. 784 Vincy we outside.

Skinny Fabulous, along with Trinidadian Soca star Nailah Blackman, won Artiste of the Year Male (Soca) and Video of the Year (Soca) for their hit song “Come Home.”

The CDC commends Skinny Fabulous for his dedication, hard work, and continued success, stating that his achievements serve as an inspiration to all aspiring artists in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and across the Caribbean.