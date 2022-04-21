Skinny Fabulous to open new restaurant in SVG

Chef Brigette Joseph’s business took her through the Caribbean, and her latest adventure with musician Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle saw her visiting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Doyle is in the process of setting up a new Summer Rose Bar and Lounge in SVG.

Joseph recalled that in 2015, Doyle visited the Home Café, where she was a chef at the time. They were introduced because he, of course, loved food.

When he wanted to open his restaurant in St. Vincent, a friend of his informed him about her restaurant consulting business, Chef Brigette and Co Ltd. Remembering their meal, he called her to discuss his vision.

Then, just last month, they met in Jamaica, where she was organizing a wedding, and he was attending. There, they agreed that she would start his restaurant, which she described as “everyday and awake” with an international menu of fine daily dishes.

“This is my first trip to St. Vincent, so I’m currently meeting with vendors, interviewing staff, creating the menu, training the chefs and all that.”

She said in St. Vincent you don’t have access to the wide variety of ingredients she’s used to, so she has to be creative. Moreover, after last year’s volcanic eruption and pandemic, food prices are “unreliable.”

As Joseph describes it, her favourite cooking style is modern, innovative, fun, and sometimes can be described as sublime street food.