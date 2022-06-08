Skinny pens letter to LIAT ‘Please come back to us’ he writes

Dear LIAT,

I want to publicly apologize to you. You provided a great service that we all took for granted. We bullied you and called you names. We even changed the meaning of your acronym to “Leave island any time, Luggage in a terminal and late in all times”.

We were mean and unappreciative for we knew not what the future held for us. You know what they say…” you never miss the water till the plane stop fly” or however the saying goes.

If No one else is humble enough to say it, I’m saying it now. I was ungrateful and I am sorry. We complained about your prices but look at the prices now. We complained about your schedule but look at the schedules now. In fact, what schedule? There are days now that we can’t get to certain islands.

Please come back and be as late to arrive as you want because I realise now that it wasn’t deliberate, and that you had a lot on your complicated, multi-island, Caribbean-serving plate. I miss being able to get to my neighbour’s SLU, BDS, GND, TnT, DOM, SKN etc with multiple options and at a reasonable cost.

It is cheaper and easier to fly 3hrs to Miami or 5hrs to NY than it is for me to fly 25 mins to St. Lucia or Grenada, and that’s if I can even find a flight.

If “Beg-Back” was a person, that would be me. Please come back to us. I miss you. We miss you. I’ll go a step further to say we need you.

Yours truly, Gamal ‘Skinny Fabulous’ Doyle.