On Monday, the US National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico, reported that the Saharan season’s dust has arrived.

In its 72-hour forecast issued on Tuesday, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Office indicated that a slight haze intrusion is possible during the forecast period.

People who are sensitive to the event typically know when the dust has arrived, as symptoms such as itchy eyes, sinus pressure, shortness of breath, and other health issues begin to manifest.

The weather service stated that the dust season in the Caribbean region is from May to September; however, June and August are the months when Saharan dust is most prevalent throughout the region.

Saharan Air Layer Forecast Description

The Saharan Air Layer, also known as Saharan Dust, is made of sand, dirt, and other dust that is lifted into the atmosphere from the vast desert area that covers most of North Africa. This dust is carried in the African Waves which push westward into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Saharan Air Layer is a well-mixed dry pocket of air that usually resides between 5,000 and 15,000 feet above sea level. Since one of the key ingredients for tropical cyclone development is a deep feed of moisture, Saharan Dust often acts to inhibit tropical development.