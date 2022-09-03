Slinger Francisco ‘Mighty Sparrow’ baptized in New York by SDA Pastor

Slinger Francisco ‘The Mighty Sparrow’ is now a member of the Seventh Day Adventist church.

Calypsonian Slinger Francisco, The Mighty Sparrow, was baptised on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, by Pastor Claudius Morgan of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Slinger Francisco ORTT CM OBE, better known as Mighty Sparrow, is a calypso vocalist, songwriter, and guitarist. Known as the “Calypso King of the World”, he is one of the best-known and most successful calypsonians

Sparrow, 87, now resides in Queens, New York.