Snake spotted on Bequia is harmless and protected by law

The snake that caused a stir on the Grenadine island of Bequia on Tuesday, 17 May, has been identified as harmless and protected by law.

St Vincent Times was told by officials within the Forestry Department that the snake has been identified so far as the Grenadine Congo Snake, endemic to the Grenadines.

The Forestry Department also told the St Vincent Times the snake falls into the category of Boa constrictor, which strangles and eats its prey, including mice, rats, rabbits, and chickens.

Boa constrictor is a species of large, non-venomous, heavy-bodied snake that is frequently kept and bred in captivity. The boa constrictor is a member of the family Boidae, found in tropical South America, as well as some islands in the Caribbean.

The snake, which morphs into grey, red, and yellow colours based on its surroundings, was spotted by residents in an area called Paradise overlooking Hope Bay.

It is expected that a Forestry officer will be on the island tomorrow to gather information regarding why it was spotted in that area.

Grenadine Congo Snakes are nocturnal and move at night.