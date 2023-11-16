Updated: November 16, 2023 – 7:58 PM

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season, and for many families, it’s a time to host large gatherings and gear up for holiday celebrations. Unfortunately, it is also a time associated with increased alcohol use; celebration and indulgence can lead to alcohol-related consequences.

This poses a challenge for people trying to stay sober on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year. Fortunately, there are practical approaches that anyone can use to stay sober and have a memorable holiday season.

Statistically, New York State has the third lowest number of alcohol-related deaths per capita. It is estimated that 17.6% of New York adults over 18 binge drink at least once per month. Annually, there are over 6,700 deaths in the state attributed to excessive alcohol use.

Consider some of the following pointers to maintain sobriety or help someone struggling with addiction.

The best approach involves coming up with a plan to stay sober. Most temptation to drink or use drugs arises because of anxiety, depression, and feeling overwhelmed during the holidays. Chaos and unpredictability create triggers. Come up with a plan before the weekend arrives. What are you going to do? Where will you go? Who will you spend it with? A little planning goes a long way.

Consider hosting your own Thanksgiving gatherings with friends or family or tell people that you are not drinking. Being in the driver’s seat is okay, which can help reduce stress and possible triggers.

Relapse often begins with not recognizing or managing possible triggers.

When attending family or friend gatherings, bring your own beverages or invite a friend to accompany you. Practice saying no and turning down offers to drink or holiday invitations.

Moreover, don’t forget your coping skills and plan your exit before you arrive if things begin to go sideways. It’s a good idea to have some support in place.

In contrast, suppose you notice someone struggling with their sobriety; do not brush it aside as just the stress of the holidays. Offer a helping hand, be supportive, and avoid casting judgment. There is so much stigma associated with addiction and sobriety, and this prevents people from asking for help. Help remove this stigma by showing compassion and understanding.

Thanksgiving does not have to be an alcohol or drug-induced blur, and family and friends can be a point of stability and help for someone struggling. Make this holiday season a time to remember and create lasting memories and new traditions.

Michael Leach has spent most of his career as a healthcare professional specializing in Substance Use Disorder and addiction recovery. He is a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant and contributor to the healthcare website Recovery Begins.