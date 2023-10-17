Social Groups demand release of Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab 

On Monday, social organizations rallied in Caracas to urge the release of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who has been detained illegally in the United States for the past two years.

This businessman was apprehended in Cabo Verde and extradited to the US. His lawyers underline that he was kidnapped because his imprisonment took place without the necessary international legal procedures.

Saab’s judicial processes in the United States were twisted and he was not exposed to a legitimate legal process, as required by his diplomatic status.

International forums have been held to highlight his case as a model of diplomatic immunity infringement. According to his lawyers, Saab is a victim of “Lawfare,” which is a perverted use of the law for political objectives.

His case illustrates that the US has not followed due process requirements, has broken his diplomatic immunity, and has violated international agreements. Furthermore, his defense attorneys claim that Saab has been tortured and isolated.

The “Free Alex Saab Movement” and other social organizations have demanded that the Venezuelan diplomat be released by US authorities. Saab’s wife, Camila Fabri, as well as diplomatic representatives from Palestine, Russia, China, and Belarus, were present at the Caracas event.

Saab was chosen as a “Special Envoy” by President Nicolas Maduro’s administration in 2018 to carry out missions in Iran to ensure the supply of humanitarian aid, including food and medication, to Venezuela.

In 2019, the US accused him of involvement in money laundering schemes. Saab was later captured in Cabo Verde in 2020 while on his way to Iran.

In acknowledgment of his efforts in support of the Venezuelan people, the Tunisian League for Human Rights nominated Saab for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023.

Source : Telesur