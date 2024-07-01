Parkland Fuel, the parent company of Sol EC Ltd. based in Canada, is proud to support local communities through its Parkland Pledge initiative. This program allows Sol St Vincent employees annually to donate to a charity or institution of their choice, giving them the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medical Association is a nonprofit organization established to have a greater voice for better health care in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. The association raises awareness with campaigns with focus mainly on prostate and breast cancer. They have an annual Tug-O-War in September, Pink Cap City Walk and Rally in October to raise funds for Breast Cancer and this year a BINGO event to raise funds for Prostate and Breast Cancer patients.

Many Vincentians have benefitted from their support over the years. As someone who has lost family and friends to both Breast and Prostate cancer and as a recipient of this funding, this Association is very meaningful to Lucinda as they played a pivotal role in aiding her treatment. Jhavique McIntosh, Nicholai Lewis and Federick Kerr of Sol EC Ltd. pledged along with her in solidarity.

The Parkland Pledge is part of Parkland Fuel’s ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting the communities where its employees live and work.

**About Parkland Fuel**

Parkland Fuel Corporation is one of North America’s fastest-growing independent marketers of fuel and petroleum products. Based in Canada, Parkland serves a broad range of customers across multiple regions, delivering essential products and services with a focus on safety, reliability, and community involvement.