Pembroke Service Station Secures 100% in Mystery Motorist Audit

Sol – St. Vincent & the Grenadines Celebrates Pembroke Service Station’s Achievement

The management team at Sol – St. Vincent & the Grenadines recently gathered to celebrate a major achievement by the Pembroke Service Station team. For the second time in 2024, Pembroke Service Station achieved an impressive 100% score in the Mystery Motorist Audit. This accolade was first achieved in the second quarter (April-June) and successfully repeated in the fourth quarter (October-December), marking a remarkable year of excellence for the station.

The Mystery Motorist Audit, conducted anonymously, evaluates the quality of service and cleanliness at Sol stations, ensuring that standards remain consistently high. The outstanding results at Pembroke Service Station reflect the team’s dedication to delivering exceptional customer service and maintaining a pristine environment.

Retailer Shafia London, who joined the celebration virtually from out of state, expressed her pride in the team’s accomplishments, congratulating them for their hard work and commitment. She also shared her optimism for continued success in the coming year, hoping to see even greater achievements in 2025.

In appreciation of Pembroke Service Station’s loyal customers, they were treated to pizza and non-alcoholic beverages. This gesture was a way of saying thank you for choosing Sol as their preferred fuelling station and for contributing to this success.

Sol’s General Manager, Collin Francis, commented, “I am incredibly proud of our Sol Pembroke team for setting such a high standard and showcasing what excellence looks like across our network. Especially as we try to improve on Same Store Sales, Sol Pembroke consistently tries to offer customers more than just fuel or fuel products. You can tell from visiting the location, that customers love and trust us. Celebrating these achievements is vital, as it reflects the hard work our front line teams deliver each day.”