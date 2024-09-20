Sol EC Ltd Staff Elevate Customer Experience Through UWI Workshop

Sol EC LTD – St. Vincent & the Grenadines Staff members attend a UWI Certified Customer Service Course.

Three members of staff recently attended a one-day Customer Service Workshop, which was held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus.

This was done to enhance the customer service experience not only from interactions with Customer Service Reps, but also the Operations Dept team, as the drivers and maintenance staff are in regular contact with our customers. The employees who attended are

Lucinda McIntosh – Customer Service Representative; Chester Castello – Driver and Jhavique McIntosh – Plant Attendant.