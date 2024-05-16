Solidarity towards Cuba is reaffirmed BY CSM in SVG

Members of the Cuba Solidarity Movement in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines visited today the headquarters of the Cuban Embassy in this Caribbean nation and were received by the Cuban ambassador, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry.

During the meeting, several topics associated with bilateral relations, as well as the regional and international context, were addressed. The Vincentian friends reaffirmed their unconditional support for the Cuban Revolution and sent a message of support and accompaniment to the Cuban people, who is currently facing a complex economic situation due to the tightening of the US blockade.

The Ambassador thanked the Solidarity Movement for the encouragement and expressed that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines can always be able to count on the friendship and cooperation of Cuba (Cuban Embassy in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines/Cubaminrex).