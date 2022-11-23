Soroptimist International SVG Welcomes Six New Members

On October 31st and November 8th, 2022 Soroptimist International St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SISVG) welcomed six new members to the organisation, Jane Farrell, Velda Gumbs, Noami Laborde, De Laurette McKenzie – Delves, Jonelle O’garro and Niasha Stapleton. All professional women who exhibit the values and ideals of the Soroptimist International – Women inspiring action, transforming lives.

The new members were pinned and pledged their commitment to contribute to the activities and programmes of Soroptimist International SVG and Soroptimist Great Britain and Ireland (SIGBI). These primarily focus on enhancing the lives of women and girls facing many challenges within our communities.

Initiation activities and the Induction Ceremony highlighted that the newly inducted members are expected to actively participate in volunteering with dignity as the heart of Soroptimism is programme action. Members were encouraged and challenged to ensure that when they carry out tasks they are mindful that their focus is service oriented rather than self-oriented.

Soroptimist International SVG are delighted to have these new members on board. Current members extended a warm welcome and offered to familiarise the new members with Club activities and programmes.