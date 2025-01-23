Soroptimist donates sewing machines to KTI

Soroptimist International St. Vincent Celebrates Caribbean Soroptimist Day

The 16th of January is celebrated as Caribbean Soroptimist Day. To celebrate this day, Soroptimist International St. Vincent and the Grenadines presented the Kingstown Technical Institute with ten (10) sewing machines.

This was made possible through a partnership with a sister club, Soroptimist International of San Fernando in Trinidad and Tobago, which provided the funds to purchase the machines locally. The machines were previously used at the Barrouallie Technical Institute in its Garment Production Programme from 2022 to 2024.

Students of the Barrouallie Technical Institute completed their programme and gained Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ).

The Principal of the Kingstown Technical Institute, Mr. Bertillon Hamilton, thanked the club for the donation and stated that the machines will aid the students in their CXC School Based Assessments. President Jane Farrell encouraged the students to watch sewing videos on the internet which she said would help hone their skills. Also, she utilized the opportunity to inspire the students by sharing her journey in garment production.

Rene Baptiste Soroptimist International St. Vincent and the Grenadines Governance Chair and President of Soroptimist International Caribbean Network stated that the machines are for the empowerment of the next generation and reiterated that although our club is a women’s organization, we believe in gender equality. Thus, we are excited and encouraged to hear that our males also, use the machines for self-improvement.

Other members of the club who were present also motivated the students and conveyed their best wishes.

The Caribbean Soroptimist Day celebration continued on Sunday 19th January with worship at the Kingstown Methodist Church. This was followed by a brunch and fellowship to reflect on our commitment to support women and girls.