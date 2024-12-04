Soroptimist int’l. Hosts Seminar on Ending Violence Against Women

Soroptimists in SVG Host Seminar “End Violence against Women and Girls”

Soroptimist International of St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted a one Day Seminar at the UWI Global Campus, Murray’s Road, Kingstown on Saturday 30th November, 2024 as an Activity to mark the UN 16 days of Activism to end Violence against Women & Girls.

Presentations were made by the Police CPL599 Miss Jordon, Senior Magistrate Her Honour DaSilva-Mc Kenzie, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Alissa Alvis and Community Activist Camille Crichton.

This Violence takes many forms from cyber bullying to serious bodily harm and murder. It robs families of cherished providers and children of their main parent or guardian who nurture them and inflicts serious mental and emotional abuse.

The Police Domestic Violence/Sexual Offences Unit focussed on Acts of Violence; the Magistrate on the Role of the Court, Dr. Alvis on the Trauma of Violence and Miss Crichton shared on Victimology.

Invitations were sent to Trade Unions, Credit Unions, Church-based groups and Community Organisations to send representation to attend the Sessions and it was well subscribed.

Women must stand-up for and with Women against Violence in all its forms and become more educated and informed about the multi-faced subject.

Remarks were made by the Minister of Gender Affairs Hon. Keisal Peters at the Seminar encouraging Women and Men to speak up and about the harm of violence.