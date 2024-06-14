The South Africa vs Nepal game of T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in St Vincent on Friday evening.

Rohit Paudel’s Nepal will aim to keep their Super 8 chances alive when they take on a high-flying South Africa side in a T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match in Kingstown on Saturday.

With three wins under their belt from as many games, the Proteas have sealed their berth in the Super 8s. Nepal have the chance to write their own script from here but face an uphill task in taking out South Africa and Bangladesh in successive matches to earn their spot.

Nepal lost their opening game to Netherlands while a washout against Sri Lanka handed them a point. Aiden Markram’s side, on the other hand, walk in after edging out Bangladesh by four runs in New York.