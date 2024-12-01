South African Lesley Joubert charged with manslaughter in BVI

Following a fatal maritime accident that occurred in the British Virgin Islands and resulted in the death of a man who was 39 years old, a marine captain from South Africa has been charged with manslaughter.

In connection with the death of Stephen Cross Jr., who resided in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands, Lesley Joubert, age 36, was formally charged.

When a dinghy and a 21-foot RHIB collided on November 22, Cross sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision. According to preliminary reports, the collision occurred.

Following that, he passed away as a result of his injuries.

Joubert was granted bail at a local magistrate’s court, with a mandatory return date scheduled for February 11, 2025. The bail amount was set at $120,000, and the court appearance took place in the local court.

Active investigations are still being conducted to determine the specific circumstances surrounding the maritime accident.