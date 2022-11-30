South Rivers farmer charged with Escaping Lawful Custody

On 28.11.22, police arrested and charged Nicklan King, a 33-year-old Farmer of South Rivers with the Offence of Escaping lawful Custody.

King who was in custody at the Georgetown Police Station escaped lawful custody between 2:30 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. on 22.11.22.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate Court on 28.11.22 and pleaded guilty to the charge. He was fined four hundred dollars ($400.00ECC) to be paid in one week or three months in prison in default of payment.

Source : RSVGPF