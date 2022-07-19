South Rivers man charged with Attempted Murder

On 17.7.22, police arrested and charged Steven Chewitt, 35-year-old Farmer of South Rivers with the offence of Attempted Murder.

According to investigations, the accused allegedly did an act which is more than merely preparatory to the commission of the offence by chopping the complainant about her body with a cutlass. The offence was committed in South Rivers on 15.7.22 at about 11:30 a.m.

The accused appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on 18.7.22 for an arraignment. He was remanded into custody at Her Majesty’s Prison. The matter was adjourned to September 5, 2022.