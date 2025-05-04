South Windward Unites for Easter Family Fun Day

Community Celebrates Unity and Joy at Uncle Darron South Windward Easter Family Fun Day.

“I loved the bouncy castle and the face painting! I got a butterfly on my cheek. I hope Uncle Darron does this every year!” beamed 7-year-old Amaya. Her excitement echoed the joy felt throughout the Stubbs Playing Field on Easter Sunday, where Uncle Darron’s South Windward Easter Family Fun Day brought together families from across the constituency.

Organized by community activist and aspiring political representative, Uncle Darron Rodan John, the event created a vibrant space for children and adults alike to enjoy games, entertainment, refreshments, and most importantly, each other. “This is what South Windward is all about love, togetherness, and looking out for one another,” Uncle Darron shared. “Seeing the children smiling, especially at the bounce castle and face painting stations, reminded me why we do this.”

One of the event’s highlights was a spirited football tournament, which drew teens from different areas. “The football tournament was epic!” said 15-year-old Donte. “It was great competing with friends and making new ones. Can’t wait for next year’s event.”

However, it was more than just a day of fun; the event served a powerful cause. Attendees participated in a donation drive to support 2-year-old Romarie John, who is in urgent need of medical assistance. “I am truly touched by the love shown today,” someone close to Romarie’s mother said. The kindness of the South Windward community and Uncle Darron means everything to us. The community came together in generosity and compassion, raising funds and offering support to Romarie’s family. A donation of $950 was given to the father of the young lad on April 27, 2025. The family was elated, expressing that the money will go a long way in assisting them in meet some of the financial challenges they are facing a result of Romarie’s illness.

Moreover, the family-friendly event also touched the hearts of many adults who recognized the importance of such gatherings in fostering unity and tradition. “It was wonderful to see families coming together, enjoying games, and sharing meals,” one adult said, “Events like these strengthen our community bonds. Looking forward to more!”

Similarly so, the older generations, too, found a special connection. “Watching the younger generation play and laugh reminded me of my youth,” 56-year old Mr. Thompson said. “It’s heartwarming to see traditions being passed down. Kudos to Uncle Darron!”

Parents especially appreciated the thoughtfulness that went into the children’s activities. “My grand-daughters had a blast,” one grandmother said. “It’s events like these that create lasting memories. We’re already marking our calendar for the next one!”

Uncle Darron expressed sincere gratitude to the sponsors, volunteers, and every attendee who contributed to the day’s success. “This is just the beginning,” he said. “Together, we will continue to build a stronger, more united South Windward.” With glowing feedback and unforgettable moments shared by many, Uncle Darron’s Family Fun Day 2025 is sure to be remembered as a milestone of community love and togetherness one that residents hope becomes an annual tradition.