405 houses have been rebuilt in the Southern Grenadines, this according to Minister of Housing Orando Brewster in response to a question from opposition lawmaker Terrance Olliveire.

Brewster, speaking in Parliament on Thursday, January 9, said, “It is important to recognise that in the southern Grenadines, the majority of the damage was at levels three and four because they received a significant impact from Hurricane Beryl.”

“The level threes and fours—I said this in this honourable house before—are going to take some time for us to rebuild because we assessed some of the homes we had to categorise as simple repairs; we could take off the roof, we could fix the roof, but when we went in, there was structural damage. Therefore, we must reevaluate and reclassify these homes to a higher level.”.

“In the southern Grenadines. We have repaired and rebuilt 405 homes. We have touched over 405 homes in the Southern Grenadines. Just 405 is the number at the close of last year (2024)”.

Brewster said there were 52 ongoing projects at the close of December, and those works are continuing.

“With levels three and four, the HLDC has spent significant time on the ground. They are ready to roll by mid-January with these homes. We have earmarked 85 homes. They are working on contracts as we speak. Therefore, by mid-January, we anticipate that some of the major structures under levels three and four will receive the necessary attention”.