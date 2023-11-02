Southern Windward Islands monitoring approaching trough system

The Southern Windward Islands are now monitoring an approaching trough system. The St. Vincent Met Office has issued a flood watch ahead of the approaching system and told residents to be prepared.

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is also monitoring the progress of a trough system that is likely to impact the island on Friday, November 3, 2023, and Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The forecasters say this system is expected to generate cloudy and wet conditions in the coming days, with the possibility of rainfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches (25mm to 50mm).

“Due to the already saturated nature of the soils, a flash flood watch or warning can be issued at short notice,” the BMS said.

The St. Lucia Met Service said a trough system drifting slowly westward will continue to cause some cloudy periods with showers and isolated thunderstorms across the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service said gusts and street flooding are possible near heavy downpours in the twin island republic.