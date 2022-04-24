As of Tuesday 26, an increase in atmospheric moisture and a favourable upper-level environment is predicted to gradually increase rainfall activity across the Southern Windward Islands, including SVG.

On Thursday, we can expect scattered showers, periods of rain, and isolated thunderstorms.

Weather advisories may be issued in the coming days due to the possibility of flash flooding. Meteorological updates will continue to be provided by the SVG Meteorological Service.

Wind speeds will continue to range from 10 to 25 km/h from a north-easterly direction.

Over the next few days, easterly sea swells with a peak of 1.5 meters will continue.

A thin layer of Saharan dust haze is presently moving across the Eastern Caribbean.